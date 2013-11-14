FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's Eurobank begins 2 bln euro rights issue
November 14, 2013 / 3:56 PM / 4 years ago

Greece's Eurobank begins 2 bln euro rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Eurobank, Greece’s third-largest lender, said on Thursday it had started the process of a 2-billion-euro share issue as part of a plan to return to private hands after its state rescue.

The move comes as Greece faces a March 2014 deadline laid down by its international lenders to sell back the bank to private investors.

Eurobank is the only one of Greece’s four systemically important banks to fall under the full control of the country’s bank bailout fund, the HFSF. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Harry Papachristou)

