Greece's Eurobank posts wider third-quarter loss
November 29, 2013 / 4:11 PM / 4 years ago

Greece's Eurobank posts wider third-quarter loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Greece’s third-biggest lender Eurobank on Friday reported a wider third-quarter loss, hurt by provisions for non-performing loans.

The bank, the only one of Greece’s four major banks that has fallen under the control of the Greece’s bank bailout fund, posted a 285 million euro loss in the third quarter compared to 223 million euros in the same period last year.

The bank booked 1.26 billion euros in bad loan provisions in the first nine months of the year, up slightly from 1.21 billion euros in the same period last year. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, editing by Deepa Babington)

