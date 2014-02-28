FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's Eurobank posts 2013 loss, provisions weigh
February 28, 2014

Greece's Eurobank posts 2013 loss, provisions weigh

ATHENS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Greece’s third-largest lender by assets Eurobank lost 913 million euros ($1.25 billion) in the last quarter of 2103, hurt by provisions for bad loans and one-off costs.

Eurobank, 95 percent owned by Greece’s HFSF bank rescue fund, said the full-year loss came to 1.15 billion euros, down from 1.45 billion in 2012.

Provisions for bad debt rose to 660 million euros in the fourth quarter, from 420 million in the previous three-month period as non-performing loans rose to 29.4 percent of its book from 27.7 percent in the third quarter. ($1 = 0.7309 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)

