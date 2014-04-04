FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's Eurobank says plans 3 bln euro capital issue
April 4, 2014

Greece's Eurobank says plans 3 bln euro capital issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, April 4 (Reuters) - Greek lender Eurobank announced on Friday, as expected, it planned to sell up to 3 billion euros ($4.1 billion) worth of new shares to plug a capital hole.

Eurobank, which is almost fully-owned by Greek bank bailout fund HFSF, has a capital shortfall of 2.95 billion euros, according to the results of a stress test of Greek lenders unveiled last month by the country’s central bank.

Eurobank shareholders were called to approve the plan in a general meeting on April 12, the lender said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7291 Euros) (Reporting by Renee Maltezou)

