Anchor investors bid for big chunk of Greek Eurobank's share offer- source

ATHENS, April 15 (Reuters) - Greece’s bank bailout fund received bids from anchor investors, including Canada’s Fairfax and York Capital, for a big chunk of Eurobank’s 2.86 billion euro share offering, a senior banking source close to the talks said on Tuesday.

“The bids from the cornerstone investors fall within the targeted 1.2 to 1.5 billion euros, targeted by the HFSF bailout fund,” the banker told Reuters.

Eurobank, Greece’s third-largest lender and 95 percent owned by the HFSF, is carrying out a share offering to plug a capital shortfall a stress test by the country’s central bank showed last month. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Karolina Tagaris)