FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Anchor investors bid for big chunk of Greek Eurobank's share offer- source
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 15, 2014 / 7:55 AM / 3 years ago

Anchor investors bid for big chunk of Greek Eurobank's share offer- source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, April 15 (Reuters) - Greece’s bank bailout fund received bids from anchor investors, including Canada’s Fairfax and York Capital, for a big chunk of Eurobank’s 2.86 billion euro share offering, a senior banking source close to the talks said on Tuesday.

“The bids from the cornerstone investors fall within the targeted 1.2 to 1.5 billion euros, targeted by the HFSF bailout fund,” the banker told Reuters.

Eurobank, Greece’s third-largest lender and 95 percent owned by the HFSF, is carrying out a share offering to plug a capital shortfall a stress test by the country’s central bank showed last month. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Karolina Tagaris)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.