Greek bank bailout fund picks Fairfax as anchor investor for Eurobank

ATHENS, April 15 (Reuters) - Greece’s bank bailout fund picked a group including Canada’s Fairfax as anchor investors in Greek lender Eurobank’s 2.86 billion euro ($3.95 billion) share offering, the fund (HFSF) said on Tuesday.

The group of investors, including Fairfax, Capital Research and Management, Wilbur Ross, Fidelity, Mackenzie and Brookfield, committed to subscribe for 47 percent or 1.33 billion euros of the share offering at 0.30 euros a share.