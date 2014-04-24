Greece's Eurobank sets price range for 2.86 bln euro equity issue

ATHENS, April 24 (Reuters) - Eurobank, Greece’s third-largest lender, on Thursday set the price range for its 2.86 billion euro share offering, called to plug a capital hole, at 0.30 to 0.33 euro per share.

The bank, 95-percent-owned by the country’s bank bailout fund (HFSF), is the third Greek lender to tap international markets after peers Alpha Bank and Piraeus which already raised 2.95 billion euros between them.

Bookbuilding for the cash call will run from April 25 to 29, with 10 percent offered to local investors. A group of funds led by Canada’s Fairfax has already committed to take up 47 percent of the issue at 0.30 euros a share. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)