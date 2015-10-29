FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece's Eurobank launches exchange offer on outstanding debt
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 29, 2015 / 3:56 PM / in 2 years

Greece's Eurobank launches exchange offer on outstanding debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Greek lender Eurobank launched an exchange offer on its outstanding subordinated and senior bonds on Thursday, aiming to strengthen its capital base.

The bank is seeking to exchange 20 bond issues for new shares.

“The offers are intended to address any potential shortfall in the bank’s capital requirement that may potentially be identified following the (ECB‘s) Comprehensive Assessment.”

BNP Paribas, HSBC, Mediobanca and Merril Lynch will be the dealer managers for the exchange. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.