Greece's Eurobank says CEO to step down
June 10, 2013 / 6:51 AM / 4 years ago

Greece's Eurobank says CEO to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 10 (Reuters) - Greece’s fourth-largest lender Eurobank chief executive Nick Nanopoulos will not seek a new term as chief executive at the bank’s upcoming annual shareholders meeting, the lender said.

Eurobank was the first major Greek bank to be taken over by the state bank rescue fund in the country’s debt crisis through a recapitalisation earlier this year.

The government’s Hellenic Financial Stability Fund injected 5.84 billion euros to plug the bank’s capital hole in exchange for new shares, becoming its major shareholder.

Eurobank’s annual shareholders meeting on June 27 will pick a new board, the bank said. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Patrick Graham)

