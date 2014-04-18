Greece's Eurobank's share offering to take place April 25-29

ATHENS, April 18 (Reuters) - Greece’s third largest lender Eurobank, which is issuing new shares to help plug its capital shortfall, said on Friday that the cash call will take place from April 25 to 29.

The country’s bank rescue fund HFSF, which owns 95 percent of Eurobank, this week picked a group led by Canada’s Fairfax as anchor investors in a 2.86 billion euro ($3.95 billion) share offering.

The group of investors, which also includes Capital Research and Management, Wilbur Ross, Fidelity, Mackenzie and Brookfield, committed to subscribe for 47 percent or 1.33 billion euros of the share offering at 0.30 euros a share.