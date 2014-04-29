FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece's Eurobank offering subscribed, priced at 0.31 euros
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 29, 2014 / 5:02 PM / 3 years ago

Greece's Eurobank offering subscribed, priced at 0.31 euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, April 29 (Reuters) - Greece’s third-largest lender Eurobank said its 2.86 billion euro ($395.95 billion) share offering to plug a capital hole met with strong international demand and was priced at 0.31 euro a share after books closed on Tuesday.

Eurobank, 95 percent-owned by Greece’s bank bailout fund HFSF, becomes the first Greek lender to return to majority private ownership as the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund’s stake will fall to about 35 percent after the offering. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.