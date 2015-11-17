FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's Eurobank share offering oversubscribed - bank source
November 17, 2015 / 7:52 PM / 2 years ago

Greece's Eurobank share offering oversubscribed - bank source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Greece’s third-largest lender Eurobank closed on Tuesday the order book for its share offering and it was oversubscribed, an official at the bank told Reuters.

The bank was seeking to raise up to 2.04 billion euros ($2.17 billion) from investors to fill a capital shortfall revealed in a European Central Bank health check in October.

The bank’s board convened late on Tuesday to approve the completion of the book building and details will be announced on Wednesday, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Writing by Karolina Tagaris; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
