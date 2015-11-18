Greece's Eurobank prices share offering at 0.01 euros per share

ATHENS, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Greece’s third-biggest lender Eurobank priced its share offering at 0.01 euros per share, or 1 euro per share after one-for-100 reverse share split, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

The share offering, to fill a 2.04 billion euro capital shortfall revealed in a European Central Bank health check, was oversubscribed, the bank said in a statement. Officials at the bank had told Reuters the orders reached 2.6 billion euros ($2.77 billion). (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Writing by Karolina Tagaris)