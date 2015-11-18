FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's Eurobank prices share offering at 0.01 euros per share
November 18, 2015 / 5:21 PM / 2 years ago

Greece's Eurobank prices share offering at 0.01 euros per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Greece’s third-biggest lender Eurobank priced its share offering at 0.01 euros per share, or 1 euro per share after one-for-100 reverse share split, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

The share offering, to fill a 2.04 billion euro capital shortfall revealed in a European Central Bank health check, was oversubscribed, the bank said in a statement. Officials at the bank had told Reuters the orders reached 2.6 billion euros ($2.77 billion). (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Writing by Karolina Tagaris)

