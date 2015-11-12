FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's Eurobank says institutional investors, EBRD to invest in share issue
November 12, 2015 / 7:27 AM / 2 years ago

Greece's Eurobank says institutional investors, EBRD to invest in share issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Eurobank has received subscription commitments of about 353 million euros ($379.3 million) from institutional investors for its planned share offering to raise up to 2.12 billion euros, Greece’s third-largest lender said on Thursday.

The bank, 35.4 percent owned by Greek bank rescue fund HFSF, said the institutional investors have the option to increase their subscription to up to 584 million euros and that the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will also invest up to 80 million euros.

$1 = 0.9305 euros Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Jason Neely

