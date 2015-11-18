FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's Eurobank gets orders for 2.6 bln euros in share issue- sources
November 18, 2015

Greece's Eurobank gets orders for 2.6 bln euros in share issue- sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Greek lender Eurobank’s share offering to fill a capital shortfall revealed in a European Central Bank health check was oversubscribed with orders reaching 2.6 billion euros ($2.77 billion), two officials at the bank told Reuters.

Greece’s third-largest lender was looking to raise up to 2.04 billion euros from investors.

“Orders from domestic investors reached about 300 million euros,” one of the bankers said, declining to be named.

Details are expected to be announced later on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.9373 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

