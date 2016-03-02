FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's Eurobank swings to quarterly loss, bad loan provisions weigh
March 2, 2016

Greece's Eurobank swings to quarterly loss, bad loan provisions weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, March 2 (Reuters) - Greek lender Eurobank swung to a loss in last year’s final quarter as provisions for impaired loans weighed on its bottom line.

Greece’s third-largest lender by assets, which is 2.4 percent owned by the country’s HFSF bank rescue fund after its recapitalisation late last year, reported on Wednesday a loss of 175 million euros ($189.5 million) versus a net profit of 406 million euros in the third quarter of 2015.

Credit loss provisions rose 5.7 percent quarter-on-quarter to 271 million euros. Non-performing loans inched up to 35.2 percent of its loan book from 35 percent in the third quarter. (1 US dollar = 0.9234 euro) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

