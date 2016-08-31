FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's Eurobank profitable for second straight quarter in Q2
August 31, 2016 / 2:46 PM / a year ago

Greece's Eurobank profitable for second straight quarter in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Greek lender Eurobank reported a net profit for the second consecutive quarter in April-to-June but net earnings shrank due to higher provisions for impaired loans.

Greece's third-largest lender by assets, which is 2.4 percent owned by the country's HFSF bank rescue fund after its recapitalisation late last year, on Wednesday reported net earnings of 46 million euros ($51.22 million) versus a profit of 60 million euros in the first quarter.

Credit loss provisions rose 27 percent quarter-on-quarter to 222 million euros from 175 million in the first quarter. Non-performing loans eased slightly to 34.7 percent of its loan book from 34.8 percent at the end of March. ($1 = 0.8981 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
