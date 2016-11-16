FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Greece's Eurobank grows Q3 profit, loan-loss provisions decline
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 16, 2016 / 3:46 PM / 9 months ago

Greece's Eurobank grows Q3 profit, loan-loss provisions decline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Eurobank net profit rose in July-to-September compared to the second quarter, helped by lower provisions for impaired loans, Greece's third-largest lender by assets said on Wednesday.

Eurobank, which is 2.4 percent owned by the country's HFSF bank rescue fund after its recapitalisation late last year, reported net earnings of 85 million euros ($90.9 million) after profit of 46 million euros in the second quarter.

Credit loss provisions fell 14.1 percent quarter-on-quarter to 191 million euros from 222 million in the second quarter. Non-performing loans rose slightly to 34.8 percent of its loan book from 34.7 percent at the end of June. ($1 = 0.9350 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.