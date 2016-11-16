UPDATE 1-Eurobank profitable for third straight quarter, provisions fall

* Eurobank posts 85 mln euro Q3 profit, up 85 pct q/q

* Loan-loss provisions decline 14 pct

* Non-performing loans at 34.8 pct of book (Adds CEO comment, details, background)

By George Georgiopoulos

ATHENS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Greece's Eurobank was profitable for a third straight quarter in July-September as lower provisions for bad debt helped to boost earnings 85 percent from the previous quarter.

Greece's third-largest lender by assets, in which the country's bank rescue fund owns a 2.4 percent stake after a recapitalisation last year, reported net earnings of 85 million euros ($91 million), up from 46 million in the second quarter.

Greek banks are struggling with large problem loan portfolios after a deep, protracted recession pushed unemployment to record highs, making it hard for borrowers to service their debts.

Lenders have about 109 billion euros of non-performing credit, which at 45 percent of their loan books is the second highest ratio in Europe after Cyprus. They face ambitious targets to cut the overhang by 40 percent by 2019.

They are also grappling with funding gaps after a deposit flight last year that led to capital controls in June 2015. Banks still depend on central bank funding to plug the hole.

"Active management of the non-performing (loan) stock remains top priority for the next quarters," Eurobank CEO Fokion Karavias said in a statement.

"The plan for decreasing non-performing exposures, submitted to the (European Central Bank's) Single Supervisory Mechanism in September, is under way," he said.

Eurobank reduced its credit-loss provisions by 14.1 percent to 191 million euros in the third quarter from 222 million in the second.

Non-performing credit, loans more than 90 days past their due date, rose slightly to 34.8 percent of its loan book from 34.7 percent at the end of June.

The group, with subsidiaries in the Balkans, said international operations remained profitable, contributing 25 million euros to group profit.

Funding from the European Central Bank and the Bank of Greece decreased by 6.0 billion euros from June to mid-November, dropping to 15.5 billion euros.