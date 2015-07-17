Greece set for market comeback in 2016?

LONDON, July 17 (IFR) - Greece could return to bond markets as early as next year if it agrees a programme with its creditors, market participants said, though some form of debt relief might be necessary before investors are willing to invest in its bonds.

The troubled nation is currently in talks with its creditor institutions on a 82bn-85bn bailout package to help it make debt repayments over the next three years, but EU officials have said that Greece would need to do its part by issuing bonds.

The Eurogroup of finance ministers last week urged Greece’s creditor institutions to explore possibilities to reduce the finance needed in the bailout.

“Restoring market access, which is an objective of any financial assistance programme, lowers the need to draw on the total financing envelope,” the Eurogroup said in a statement.

A Greek government bond deal could come sooner than people realise at this moment if all goes smoothly, investors and bankers said.

“Last year you saw Greece complete a bond deal in the sub-4% region, which shows you that it can happen, and that sentiment can change quickly,” said John Taylor, fixed income portfolio manager at AllianceBernstein.

Greece last year issued a 3bn April 4.75% 2019 note at a yield of 4.95% and a 1.5bn July 2015 note at a yield of 3.5%.

“But first somehow the debt-to-GDP needs to come down before people consider investing - whether that’s through a haircut or other means,” he said.

Several SSA syndicate officials were optimistic about a potential Greek bond deal in 2016, though they stressed that structural changes would need to be well under way beforehand.

“If they agree their third bailout, if they are in some way included in QE, if politically the will is there and the measures discussed this week are put into place - like you saw last year, market access will return,” said one. “They will be able to issue eventually, as you saw with Cyprus earlier this year. If they issue a bond sometime next year, that would not surprise me at all.”

CALLS FOR RELIEF

The Eurogroup has clearly ruled out any possibility of a debt haircut. But debt relief could come in other forms, and there has been a growing chorus of voices supporting this.

The IMF last week put out a statement saying that Greece’s current debt situation was unsustainable without some relief, and ECB president Mario Draghi on Thursday also came out strongly in support of this, saying that debt relief for Greece was an “uncontroversial necessity”.

As of now, the plan is to give Greece a temporary 7bn bridge loan through the European Financial Stability Mechanism to allow it to meet immediate obligations and avoid a default.

This would be followed up with a 82bn-85bn bailout, assuming all sides agree to the terms. The eurozone bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism, is expected to provide the bulk of this - between 40bn and 50bn. The IMF is also expected to provide another chunk.

The bridge loan needs to be in place by July 20 if Greece is to repay 3.49bn of maturing ECB bonds. A failure to pay would trigger various cross-default clauses and almost certainly put Greece into default. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Matthew Davies)