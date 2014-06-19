FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eurobank opens books on 500m four-year bond at 4.375% area
#Credit Markets
June 19, 2014 / 7:47 AM / 3 years ago

Eurobank opens books on 500m four-year bond at 4.375% area

Sudip Roy

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 19 (IFR) - Greece’s Eurobank is marketing a 500m four-year bond at an initial yield of 4.375% area, according to a source. The size of the transaction will not grow.

The senior unsecured Eurobond is being issued by ERB Hellas, with Eurobank Ergasias acting as guarantor.

The bond, which is today’s business, is rated Caa2 by Moody‘s, CCC+ by Standard & Poor’s and B- by Fitch.

Credit Suisse, HSBC, JP Morgan, Mediobanca and Nomura are the banks arranging the transaction. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Helene Durand)

