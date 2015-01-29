FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Gabriel says Greek politics mustn't burden rest of EU
January 29, 2015 / 8:55 AM / 3 years ago

Germany's Gabriel says Greek politics mustn't burden rest of EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Greece should not burden the rest of Europe with its internal political debates, German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Thursday, adding that Greece’s own inequalities were to blame for problems that it tried to blame on its multilateral lenders.

Gabriel told parliament Greece should stay in the euro but the new leftist leader Alexis Tsipras must respect the terms of its bailout. Greece could not blame the “troika” of multilateral lenders for its own unfair distribution of wealth, he said.

“All democratic people must respect the democratic decision of voters and a newly-elected government’s right to decide its course - but the rest of Europe’s citizens should not have to expect changes in Greek politics to burden them,” he said. (Reporting by Stephen Brown and Alexandra Hudson)

