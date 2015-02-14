FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece to review airport lease deal-minister
February 14, 2015 / 8:15 AM / 3 years ago

Greece to review airport lease deal-minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Greece plans to “review” a 1.2 billion euro deal for German airport operator Fraport to run 14 regional airports, its state minister told Greek TV on Saturday.

“It (the deal) has not been sealed,” Alekos Flabouraris said. “We said it will be halted and we will review it.”

Fraport, in partnership with Greek energy firm Copelouzos, agreed with the Greek privatisation agency in 2014 to run airports in popular tourist destinations like Corfu. It was one of Greece’s biggest privatisation deals since its debt crisis began.

Fraport expected to close its agreement with Athens in October. (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Toby Chopra)

