Greek central banker says deposit outflows "under control"
February 19, 2015

Greek central banker says deposit outflows "under control"

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Greece’s central bank governor sought to reassure depositors on Thursday, saying outflows from Greek lenders were under control and that the central bank would aim to protect liquidity and the banking system.

“We are here to prevent any accidents,” Yannis Stournaras told reporters after meeting the country’s deputy prime minister, Yannis Dragasakis. Asked about the outflows, he said “It is under control.”

Dragasakis said the government has agreed “to do whatever we can” to safeguard and boost financial stability in the country. He expressed confidence that Athens would reach a deal with its euro zone lenders at a Friday meeting but said that all sides had to take responsibility if the talks failed.

On Wednesday, the European Central Bank agreed a modest increase in emergency funding for Greek lenders, who have seen deposit outflows pick up in recent days amid worries over the extension of Greece’s international bailout, which expires on Feb. 28. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Karolina Tagaris, editing by Deepa Babington)

