France's Hollande: must aim for Greek deal by end-June
June 8, 2015 / 1:47 PM / 2 years ago

France's Hollande: must aim for Greek deal by end-June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KRUEN, Germany, June 8 (Reuters) - Greece and its international lenders must speed up talks to reach a deal before the end-June deadline to avoid doubts and speculation about Greece’s future in the euro zone, French President Francois Hollande said after a G7 meeting.

Technical talks must happen in coming hours or days to pave the way for talks at a political level when EU leaders meet in Brussels next Wednesday for an EU-Latin America summit, he said, adding he had no doubt there would be talks on Greece then.

“There is an end-June deadline,” Hollande told a news conference, referring to the end of a bailout program for Greece and repayment deadlines to the IMF.

“This is the latest possible deadline but nothing stops us from going faster and I think it is in Greece’s interest to go faster to avoid doubts or speculations. If we want - and all of us, Greeks and Europeans, have said we do - Greece to stay in the euro zone, we must go towards a solution in a timeframe that is not (as late as) the end of the month.” (Writing by Ingrid Melander in Paris; Editing by Mark John)

