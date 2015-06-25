FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece modifies proposal to maintain tax breaks for islands
June 25, 2015 / 10:52 AM / in 2 years

Greece modifies proposal to maintain tax breaks for islands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 25 (Reuters) - Greece wants to keep tax breaks for its islands as part of an aid-for-reforms deal with its lenders, a government official said on Thursday, in a change from proposals it made on Monday when it offered to scrap the exemption.

Tax breaks for islands are a sensitive issue for the Independent Greeks party that is the junior coalition partner in Greece’s government and the party’s leader has threatened to quit the coalition if they are scrapped. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Ingrid Melander)

