Greek PM, IMF's Lagarde discussed talks with lenders over the phone-govt official

ATHENS, March 26 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras briefed International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde over the phone on Wednesday about Athens’ negotiations with its international lenders, a government official said on Thursday.

“The discussion was held in a very good climate,” the official said.

Greece is locked in talks with its creditors and risks running out of cash next month unless it secures fresh financial aid.

Athens has promised to submit a list of key reforms with little time to convince sceptical European partners it is committed to balancing its public finances. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou)