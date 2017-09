BRUSSELS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Greek officials will meet representatives from the EU, ECB and IMF soon - most likely in Brussels on Friday - to prepare Monday’s key Eurogroup meeting on debt talks, an EU official said on Thursday.

The meeting will assess common ground between the current bailout programme and the new Greek government’s programme, the spokeswoman for Eurogroup chief Jeroen Dijsselbloem told reporters. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio and Ingrid Melander)