FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Athens to request extension of loan agreement on Thursday morning
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 18, 2015 / 1:10 PM / 3 years ago

Athens to request extension of loan agreement on Thursday morning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Greece will request an extension of its loan agreement from its euro zone partners on Thursday morning, a Greek government official said on Wednesday.

Athens was initially expected to ask for an extension on Wednesday. [ID:nL5N0VS1KPT[

“The request will be submitted tomorrow,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

The new government refuses to seek an extension of the EU/IMF bailout programme, which is due to expire on Feb. 28, because of its demands for austerity policies. Instead it wants to extend an agreement on loans. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by David Stamp)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.