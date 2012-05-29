FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GREECE - Factors to Watch on May 29
May 29, 2012 / 7:08 AM / 5 years ago

GREECE - Factors to Watch on May 29

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

ATHENS, May 29 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Tuesday:	
  	
    TOP GREEK BANKS HANDED 18 BLN EUROS SUPPORT	
    Greece handed 18 billion euros ($22.6 billion) to its four
biggest banks on Monday, the finance ministry said, allowing the
stricken lenders to regain access to European Central Bank
funding. 	
    	
    GREECE MAY TAP LEFTOVER FUNDS IF REVENUES FALL:SOURCES	
    Greece could access 3 billion euros left over from its first
bailout programme to cover basic state payments if efforts to
revive falling tax revenues fail, two Greek government officials
told Reuters on Monday. 	
	
    GREECE'S PPC Q1 PROFIT SEEN FALLING 33 PCT	
    PPC, Greece's dominant electricity producer, is
expected to post a sharp profit drop for the first quarter,
weighed down by bad-debt provisions and higher fuel and energy
purchase costs, a Reuters poll showed on Sunday. The company is
expected to release its results before the market
opens. 	
    	
    GREEK REFINER TO POST DECLINING PROFIT IN Q1	
    Hellenic Petroleum, Greece's biggest oil refiner,
was expected to post a 37 percent profit drop in the first
quarter, hit by falling fuel demand in the austerity-hit
country, a Reuters poll showed. The company is expected to
release its results after the end of trading. 	
    	
    GREECE'S MOTOR OIL POSTS 37 PCT PROFIT DROP IN Q1	
    Motor Oil, Greece's second-biggest oil refiner,
posted a 37-percent drop in its first-quarter profit on Monday
compared with the same period a year ago due to sharp
fluctuations in the euro-dollar exchange rate and the global oil
price. 	
	
    STATISTICS SERVICE TO RELEASE APRIL PPI	
    Greece's statistics authority is expected to release the
Producer Prices Index for April. In March, the index rose 6.4
percent year-on-year.  	
	
    EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH-SHARES TO GAIN ON CHINA STIMULUS
TALK	
    European shares are set to rise on Tuesday, boosted by
expectations that China may launch a stimulus programme and that
U.S. data will reinforce sentiment that the world's top economy
is recovering, though soaring Spanish sovereign debt costs will
limit gains.  	
   
 (Reporting By Tatiana Fragou; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
