GREECE - Factors to Watch on May 29

ATHENS, May 29 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Tuesday: TOP GREEK BANKS HANDED 18 BLN EUROS SUPPORT Greece handed 18 billion euros ($22.6 billion) to its four biggest banks on Monday, the finance ministry said, allowing the stricken lenders to regain access to European Central Bank funding. GREECE MAY TAP LEFTOVER FUNDS IF REVENUES FALL:SOURCES Greece could access 3 billion euros left over from its first bailout programme to cover basic state payments if efforts to revive falling tax revenues fail, two Greek government officials told Reuters on Monday. GREECE'S PPC Q1 PROFIT SEEN FALLING 33 PCT PPC, Greece's dominant electricity producer, is expected to post a sharp profit drop for the first quarter, weighed down by bad-debt provisions and higher fuel and energy purchase costs, a Reuters poll showed on Sunday. The company is expected to release its results before the market opens. GREEK REFINER TO POST DECLINING PROFIT IN Q1 Hellenic Petroleum, Greece's biggest oil refiner, was expected to post a 37 percent profit drop in the first quarter, hit by falling fuel demand in the austerity-hit country, a Reuters poll showed. The company is expected to release its results after the end of trading. GREECE'S MOTOR OIL POSTS 37 PCT PROFIT DROP IN Q1 Motor Oil, Greece's second-biggest oil refiner, posted a 37-percent drop in its first-quarter profit on Monday compared with the same period a year ago due to sharp fluctuations in the euro-dollar exchange rate and the global oil price. STATISTICS SERVICE TO RELEASE APRIL PPI Greece's statistics authority is expected to release the Producer Prices Index for April. In March, the index rose 6.4 percent year-on-year. EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH-SHARES TO GAIN ON CHINA STIMULUS TALK European shares are set to rise on Tuesday, boosted by expectations that China may launch a stimulus programme and that U.S. data will reinforce sentiment that the world's top economy is recovering, though soaring Spanish sovereign debt costs will limit gains. (Reporting By Tatiana Fragou; Editing by Andrew Osborn)