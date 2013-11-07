FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GREECE - Factors to Watch on November 7
#Market News
November 7, 2013 / 8:30 AM / 4 years ago

GREECE - Factors to Watch on November 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Thursday:
    
    GREEK COKE BOTTLER Q3 NET FALLS 5 PCT, AS FORECAST 
    Coca-Cola HBC , the world's No. 2 bottler of
Coca-Cola, reported a 5 percent drop in third-quarter net
profit on Thursday due to slower growth in Russia and softer
demand in markets hit by economic austerity measures.
 
    
    GREEK OTE Q3 SALES DROP SLOWS, PROFIT SOARS ON SALE OF
BULGARIAN UNIT
    Greece's biggest telecoms company OTE reported on
Thursday its smallest revenue drop in five quarters, helped by
improved performance of its operations. 
    
    EUROPEAN SHARES EDGE LOWER ON CAUTIONS BEFORE ECB, U.S. DATA
    European shares edged lower on Thursday, with investors
trading cautiously before a European Central Bank rate decision
and major data releases that have the potential to set the stock
market's direction in the near term. 
 
============================================================= 
    DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information 
contained in company news releases published on this service is 
the responsibility of the originating company and not of 
Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the 
company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not 
perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of 
the information in question.
