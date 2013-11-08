GREECE - Factors to Watch on November 8

ATHENS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Friday: GREECE'S PPC THREATENS TO DITCH TOP CLIENT ALUMINIUM IN PRICE ROW Greece's dominant electricity producer PPC threatened on Thursday to ditch its biggest customer, Aluminium SA, upping the ante in a five-year row between the two firms over power supply prices. MSCI RECLASSIFIES STOCKS IN EMERGING, FRONTIER MARKET INDEXES Equity index provider MSCI on Thursday reclassified equities across a broad spectrum of emerging, developed and frontier markets as part of its November semiannual index review. EUROPEAN SHARES FALL AFTER FRANCE CREDIT DOWNGRADE European stocks dropped in early trade on Friday, slipping from five-year highs hit in the previous session, as S&P's downgrade of France revived concerns over the health of the euro zone. ============================================================= DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question. For other related news, double click on: ---------------------------------------------------------- EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info ---------------------------------------------------------