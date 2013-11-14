FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GREECE - Factors to Watch on November 14
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banks
November 14, 2013 / 8:31 AM / 4 years ago

GREECE - Factors to Watch on November 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Thursday:
    
    GREECE RELEASES FLASH ESTIMATE ON THIRD-QUARTER GDP
    Greece's statistics agency ELSTAT releases third-quarter GDP
figures.
    
    GREECE RELEASES AUGUST UNEMPLOYMENT FIGURES
    Greece's statistics agency ELSTAT publishes unemployment
data for August.
    
    GREECE SAYS HIGHER TAX REVENUES SHOW IT IS ON TRACK TO MEET
BAILOUT TARGETS
    Greek tax revenues exceeded expectations in October, helping
the country stay on track to meet its 2013 fiscal target, the
government said on Wednesday. 
    
    EUROPEAN SHARES BOUNCE AFTER YELLEN COMMENTS
    European stocks rose early on Thursday after dovish comments
by Federal Reserve chairman-designate Janet Yellen eased worries
the U.S. central bank could start winding down its stimulus
measures this year. 
 
    
============================================================= 
    DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information 
contained in company news releases published on this service is 
the responsibility of the originating company and not of 
Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the 
company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not 
perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of 
the information in question.
    For other related news, double click on:
----------------------------------------------------------
 EUR Money Guide            Greek Debt News 
 Greek Equities Guide   Greece's Debt  
 Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt 
 Greek Stock News       Greek Money News    
 Greek Exchange Info 
---------------------------------------------------------

 (Reporting by Athens Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.