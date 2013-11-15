FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GREECE - Factors to Watch on November 15
November 15, 2013 / 8:11 AM / 4 years ago

GREECE - Factors to Watch on November 15

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Friday:
    
    GREECE MUST STEP UP EFFORTS TO UNLOCK FUNDS-EUROGROUP HEAD
    Euro zone finance ministers pressed Greece on Thursday to
speed up structural reforms and continue fiscal consolidation
and privatisation to unblock more of the international loans
that keep it afloat. 
    
    GREECE'S EUROBANK ANNOUNCES 2 BLN EURO SHARE ISSUE
    Eurobank, Greece's No. 3 lender, said on Thursday it would
sell 2 billion euros ($2.7 billion) worth of new shares at the
end of the year as part of a plan to return to private ownership
after a bailout in 2012. 
    
    HELLENIC PETROLEUM SEES SUMMER PICK-UP IN GREEK FUEL DEMAND
    Hellenic Petroleum, Greece's biggest oil refiner, 
made its first profit this year in the third quarter, it said on
Thursday, helped by a bumper season for tourism which boosted
fuel consumption. 
    
    GREEK TELECOM OTE TO SPEND 190 MLN EUROS ON JOB CUTS PLAN
    Greece's biggest telecoms company OTE offered on
Thursday a voluntary redundancy plan to shed more than 1,000
workers, which will cost the company 190 million euros ($254.68
million). 
    
    GREEK RECESSION EASES IN Q3, UNEMPLOYMENT STUBBORN
    Greece's economy shrank by a slightly better-than-expected 3
percent in the third quarter compared with the same period last
year, its smallest such decline in nearly three years, thanks to
a rebound in tourism. 
    
    LINEOS ISSUES 145MLN EURO LOAN FOR PROTERGIA UNIT
    
    
    EUROPEAN SHARES TO WATCH: EQUITIES TO END WEEK ON FIRM
FOOTING
    European stocks are seen opening flat to slightly 
higher on Friday, consolidating the previous session's strong
gains and looking to U.S. data to confirm that the world's
biggest economy is not yet strong enough to warrant scaling back
of stimulus. 
 (Reporting by Athens Newsroom)

