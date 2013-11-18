FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GREECE - Factors to Watch on November 18
November 18, 2013 / 7:36 AM / 4 years ago

GREECE - Factors to Watch on November 18

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Monday:
    
    GREECE'S NBG NEARS DEAL TO SELL PROPERTY UNIT-SOURCES
    National Bank of Greece, the country's largest lender, is
close to clinching a deal to sell a majority stake in its
fully-owned real estate arm Pangaia to private equity firm Invel
Real Estate, two bankers close to the deal told Reuters on
Sunday. 
    
    CYPRUS TO FULLY LIFT CAPITAL CONTROLS IN MONTHS-FINMIN
    Cyprus is likely to completely lift controls on capital
movement within months, finance minister Harris Georgiades told
Reuters on Friday, ending a controversial chapter in the euro
zone's short history. 
    
    GREEKS RALLY AGAINST AUSTERITY, MARK 40 YRS SINCE STUDENT
REVOLT
    Thousands of Greeks protesting against austerity marched
through the streets of Athens on Sunday to mark the 40th
anniversary of a bloody student uprising against the then-ruling
military junta. 
    
    EUROPEAN SHARES SET FOR STEADY OPEN, FOCUS ON DATA 
    European shares headed for a steady open on Monday with
investors consolidating trading positions after six straight
weeks of gains and waiting for fresh catalysts to push the
market beyond recent five-year highs. 

 (Reporting by Athens Newsroom)

