GREECE - Factors to Watch on November 19
#Banks
November 19, 2013 / 8:31 AM / 4 years ago

GREECE - Factors to Watch on November 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Tuesday:
    
    GREECE AIMS FOR DEAL WITH TROIKA BY DEC 9, TOUGH TALKS
CONTINUE - FINMIN
    Greece will strive to reach a deal with its international
lenders conducting a bailout review before a Eurogroup finance
ministers meeting early next month, its finance minister said on
Monday. 
    
    GREECE'S EUROBANK SAYS MORE THAN 10 PCT OF STAFF TAKE
VOLUNTARY REDUNDANCY
    Greece's third-largest lender Eurobank shed more
than 10 percent of its workforce through a voluntary redundancy
scheme aimed at cutting costs and making it fit for
privatization, an official at the bank said on Monday.
 

    EUROPEAN SHARES SLIP EARLY; ZEW EYED
    European shares fell early on Tuesday, snapping a three-day
winning run and mirroring losses on Wall Street where cautious
comments from U.S. billionaire investor Carl Icahn at a Reuters
summit prompted some late losses. 
 

 (Reporting by Athens Newsroom)

