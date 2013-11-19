GREECE - Factors to Watch on November 19

ATHENS, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Tuesday: GREECE AIMS FOR DEAL WITH TROIKA BY DEC 9, TOUGH TALKS CONTINUE - FINMIN Greece will strive to reach a deal with its international lenders conducting a bailout review before a Eurogroup finance ministers meeting early next month, its finance minister said on Monday. GREECE'S EUROBANK SAYS MORE THAN 10 PCT OF STAFF TAKE VOLUNTARY REDUNDANCY Greece's third-largest lender Eurobank shed more than 10 percent of its workforce through a voluntary redundancy scheme aimed at cutting costs and making it fit for privatization, an official at the bank said on Monday. EUROPEAN SHARES SLIP EARLY; ZEW EYED European shares fell early on Tuesday, snapping a three-day winning run and mirroring losses on Wall Street where cautious comments from U.S. billionaire investor Carl Icahn at a Reuters summit prompted some late losses. ============================================================= DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question. For other related news, double click on: ---------------------------------------------------------- EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info --------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Athens Newsroom)