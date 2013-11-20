FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GREECE - Factors to Watch on November 20
November 20, 2013 / 7:56 AM / 4 years ago

GREECE - Factors to Watch on November 20

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Wednesday:
    
    METKA WINS 372 MLN EUR ALGERIA DEAL
    Greece's power station builder Metka has won a
joint contract with General Electric to build an
electricity plant in Algeria, the company said in a bourse
filing on Tuesday. The deal, is worth 372 million euros ($503
million) and Metka has a 47 percent share of it. 
    GREEK BANKS' ECB FUNDING FALLS IN OCTOBER
    European Central Bank funding to Greek banks fell by 1.35
billion euros ($1.83 billion) in October, while emergency
liquidity assistance (ELA) from the country's central bank
dropped by 1.01 billion euros, the Bank of Greece said on
Tuesday. 
    
    NEW TAX TO HIT GREEK BETTING FIRM OPAP'S Q3 PROFIT
    Greece's gambling monopoly OPAP is expected to
report another weak quarter after the close of the market, hurt
by a new tax and a fall in wagers blamed on six years of steep
economic decline. 

    EUROPEAN SHARES SEEN DOWN, FOCUS ON FED MINUTES
    European shares were expected to extend the previous
session's declines on Wednesday, with losses on Wall Street and
in Asia and concerns about company earnings prompting investors
to trade cautiously. 
($1 = 0.7394 euros)

 (Reporting by Athens Newsroom)

