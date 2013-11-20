GREECE - Factors to Watch on November 20

ATHENS, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Wednesday: METKA WINS 372 MLN EUR ALGERIA DEAL Greece's power station builder Metka has won a joint contract with General Electric to build an electricity plant in Algeria, the company said in a bourse filing on Tuesday. The deal, is worth 372 million euros ($503 million) and Metka has a 47 percent share of it. GREEK BANKS' ECB FUNDING FALLS IN OCTOBER European Central Bank funding to Greek banks fell by 1.35 billion euros ($1.83 billion) in October, while emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) from the country's central bank dropped by 1.01 billion euros, the Bank of Greece said on Tuesday. NEW TAX TO HIT GREEK BETTING FIRM OPAP'S Q3 PROFIT Greece's gambling monopoly OPAP is expected to report another weak quarter after the close of the market, hurt by a new tax and a fall in wagers blamed on six years of steep economic decline. EUROPEAN SHARES SEEN DOWN, FOCUS ON FED MINUTES European shares were expected to extend the previous session's declines on Wednesday, with losses on Wall Street and in Asia and concerns about company earnings prompting investors to trade cautiously. ============================================================= DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question. For other related news, double click on: ---------------------------------------------------------- EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info --------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 0.7394 euros) (Reporting by Athens Newsroom)