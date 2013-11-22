FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GREECE - Factors to Watch on November 22
November 22, 2013 / 8:01 AM / 4 years ago

GREECE - Factors to Watch on November 22

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Friday:
     
    IMF SEES NO URGENT FUNDING NEEDS FOR GREECE
    The International Monetary Fund sees no urgent financing
needs in Greece as the indebted euro zone nation can still draw
on its own cash buffers in the next few months, the Fund's
spokesman said on Thursday. 
    
    GREECE'S OPAP NEW MANAGEMENT TO PUSH BACK VIDEO LAUNCH, CUT
COSTS
    Greece's gambling monopoly OPAP plans to push back
the launch of its new video lottery games and cut costs, its
newly appointed chief executive told analysts on Thursday. 
 

    GREECE SEES HIGHER BUDGET SURPLUS, STILL AT ODDS WITH
LENDERS
    Greece more than doubled its forecast for a budget surplus
before interest payments this year, hinting at light at the end
of the tunnel for its battered economy and boosting its chances
of securing more leeway on its debts to the EU and IMF.
 

    EUROPEAN SHARES SEEN DOWN, FOCUS ON FED MINUTES
    European stocks were seen following U.S. and Japanese shares
higher on Friday, with investors looking to the German Ifo
business sentiment index for reassurance about the strength of
the euro zone economic recovery. 
