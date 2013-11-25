FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GREECE - Factors to Watch on November 25
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banks
November 25, 2013 / 8:01 AM / 4 years ago

GREECE - Factors to Watch on November 25

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
onday:
     
    GREEK BANKS WELL CAPITALISED, CENTRAL BANKER SAYS
    Greek banks have enough bailout funds on hand to cope with
any additional capital needs from bad loans, the country's
central banker George Provopoulos told a news website on Monday.
 
    
    GREEK PM SAYS NEEDS DEAL WITH TROIKA BY END-YEAR
    Greece and its international lenders need to agree by the
end of the year on a deal to release the next installment of
bailout funds to the debt-laden country, its Prime Minister
Antonis Samaras said on Saturday. 
    
    GREECE NEEDS NO ACROSS-THE-BOARD FISCAL CUTS, IMF SAYS
    Greece needs to find further savings to meet its fiscal
bailout targets but can avoid unpopular across-the-board
spending cuts, the IMF's envoy for the country said on Saturday.
 

    EUROPEAN SHARES SET TO RISE AFTER IRAN DEAL
    European stocks are seen rising on Monday, as a deal between
Iran and six world powers aimed at curbing the Iranian nuclear
programme in exchange for initial sanctions relief was seen as
boosting investors' sentiment. 
============================================================= 
    DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information 
contained in company news releases published on this service is 
the responsibility of the originating company and not of 
Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the 
company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not 
perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of 
the information in question.
    For other related news, double click on:
----------------------------------------------------------
 EUR Money Guide            Greek Debt News 
 Greek Equities Guide   Greece's Debt  
 Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt 
 Greek Stock News       Greek Money News    
 Greek Exchange Info 
---------------------------------------------------------

($1 = 0.7394 euros)

 (Reporting by Athens Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.