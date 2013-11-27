FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GREECE - Factors to Watch on November 27
November 27, 2013

GREECE - Factors to Watch on November 27

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Wednesday:

    GREECE ENTERS MSCI EMERGING MARKETS INDEXES
    Ten Greek companies will enter MSCI's Emerging Markets index
 on Wednesday, potentially bringing in billions of
dollars of investment as funds tracking or benchmarked to the
index adjust their portfolios. 
    
    GREEK PPC 9-MONTH PROFIT EVAPORATES AFTER PRICE ROW
    Greece's dominant electricity producer PPC 
reported a 95 percent annual profit drop in the first nine
months of the year, weighed by a one-off charge incurred in a
row over power prices with its biggest client. 
    
    BANK OF CYPRUS MAKES 1.8 BLN EURO LOSS ON GREECE, PROVISIONS
    Bank of Cyprus, the bank which seized client deposits to
recapitalise in March, reported a 1.8 billion euro ($2.44
billion) net loss for the first half of the year, hit by the
forced disposal of Greek operations and rising loan-loss
provisions. 

    EUROPE FACTORS TO WATCH-SHARES SET TO INCH HIGHER, DAX EYED
    European stocks are set to inch higher on Wednesday
following the previous session's retreat, with German shares in
the spotlight after Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and
the centre-left Social Democrats reached a deal on forming a
grand coalition. 
 
($1 = 0.7394 euros)

 (Reporting by Athens Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
