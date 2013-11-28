GREECE - Factors to Watch on November 28

ATHENS, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Thursday: GREECE'S NBG CUTS BAD LOAN PROVISIONS AS ECONOMY IMPROVES National Bank of Greece (NBG), the country's largest lender, returned to profit in the nine months ended September, helped by Turkish unit Finansbank and an improving Greek economy, which allowed it to cut provisions for bad loans. FALLING PRICES MAY POSE RISKS TO GREECE'S BAILOUT -OECD Falling prices could pose a new threat to Greece's bailout, the OECD warned on Wednesday, highlighting risks faced by the indebted nation as it rejoined MSCI's emerging market index after a 12-year gap. EUROPEAN SHARES SEEN STEADY IN THIN TRADING European shares headed for a broadly steady open on Thursday, with a likely fall in volumes due to a U.S. holiday seen prompting investors to avoid strong bets, although Germany's DAX could inch up to another record high. ============================================================= DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question. For other related news, double click on: ---------------------------------------------------------- EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info --------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 0.7394 euros) (Reporting by Athens Newsroom)