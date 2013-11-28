FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GREECE - Factors to Watch on November 28
November 28, 2013 / 8:16 AM / 4 years ago

GREECE - Factors to Watch on November 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Thursday:
    
    GREECE'S NBG CUTS BAD LOAN PROVISIONS AS ECONOMY IMPROVES
    National Bank of Greece (NBG), the country's
largest lender, returned to profit in the nine months ended
September, helped by Turkish unit Finansbank and an
improving Greek economy, which allowed it to cut provisions for
bad loans. 
    
    FALLING PRICES MAY POSE RISKS TO GREECE'S BAILOUT -OECD
    Falling prices could pose a new threat to Greece's bailout,
the OECD warned on Wednesday, highlighting risks faced by the
indebted nation as it rejoined MSCI's emerging market index
after a 12-year gap. 

    EUROPEAN SHARES SEEN STEADY IN THIN TRADING
    European shares headed for a broadly steady open on
Thursday, with a likely fall in volumes due to a U.S. holiday
seen prompting investors to avoid strong bets, although
Germany's DAX could inch up to another record high.
 
 
($1 = 0.7394 euros)

 (Reporting by Athens Newsroom)

