GREECE - Factors to Watch on November 29
November 29, 2013 / 8:11 AM / 4 years ago

GREECE - Factors to Watch on November 29

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Friday:
    
    GREECE'S ALPHA BANK POSTS NARROWER NINE-MONTH LOSS
    Alpha Bank ACBr.AT, Greece's fourth-largest lender by
assets, posted a narrower loss for the first nine months of the
year on Thursday, helped by lower expenses higher interest
income. 

    JP MORGAN RAISES PPC TO "OVERWEIGHT"
    JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral; raises price
target to 13.50 euros from 6.80 euros. 
    
    S&P RAISES CYPRUS LONG-TERM RATING TO B-, OUTLOOK STABLE
    Standard & Poor's raised its long-term sovereign debt rating
on Cyprus to B- from CCC+ on Friday, saying the immediate risks
to its debt repayments appeared to have receded. 
    
    THENS WATER 9M NET INCOME UP 56 PCT Y/Y TO 74.8
MLN EUR 
    
    
    MOTOR OIL Q3 NET INCOME DOWN 41 PCT Y/Y TO 32 MLN
EUR
    (see here%20Oil%2030_09_13%20%28En%29%20Published.pdf)
 
    
    PIRAEUS PORT 9-MONTH PROFIT UP 19 PCT Y/Y TO 8.1 MLN EUR
    
    
    FOLLI-FOLLIE 9-MONTH NET INCOME AT 285.4 MLN EUR
    
    
    RALLY OF EUROPEAN SHARES TO PAUSE BEFORE INFLATION DATA
    European stocks were expected to open flat to lower on
Friday as weak German retail sales dented sentiment and
investors waited for confirmation that euro zone inflation is
holding up before committing more money to a three-month rally
in local indexes.
    
 
($1 = 0.7394 euros)

 (Reporting by Athens Newsroom)

