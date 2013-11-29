GREECE - Factors to Watch on November 29

ATHENS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Friday: GREECE'S ALPHA BANK POSTS NARROWER NINE-MONTH LOSS Alpha Bank ACBr.AT, Greece's fourth-largest lender by assets, posted a narrower loss for the first nine months of the year on Thursday, helped by lower expenses higher interest income. JP MORGAN RAISES PPC TO "OVERWEIGHT" JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral; raises price target to 13.50 euros from 6.80 euros. S&P RAISES CYPRUS LONG-TERM RATING TO B-, OUTLOOK STABLE Standard & Poor's raised its long-term sovereign debt rating on Cyprus to B- from CCC+ on Friday, saying the immediate risks to its debt repayments appeared to have receded. THENS WATER 9M NET INCOME UP 56 PCT Y/Y TO 74.8 MLN EUR MOTOR OIL Q3 NET INCOME DOWN 41 PCT Y/Y TO 32 MLN EUR (see here%20Oil%2030_09_13%20%28En%29%20Published.pdf) PIRAEUS PORT 9-MONTH PROFIT UP 19 PCT Y/Y TO 8.1 MLN EUR FOLLI-FOLLIE 9-MONTH NET INCOME AT 285.4 MLN EUR RALLY OF EUROPEAN SHARES TO PAUSE BEFORE INFLATION DATA European stocks were expected to open flat to lower on Friday as weak German retail sales dented sentiment and investors waited for confirmation that euro zone inflation is holding up before committing more money to a three-month rally in local indexes. ============================================================= DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question. For other related news, double click on: ---------------------------------------------------------- EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info --------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 0.7394 euros) (Reporting by Athens Newsroom)