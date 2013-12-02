FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GREECE - Factors to Watch on December 2
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy and Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
December 2, 2013 / 8:06 AM / 4 years ago

GREECE - Factors to Watch on December 2

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

ATHENS, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Monday:
    
    EU-IMF POSTPONE VISIT TO ATHENS IN DISPUTE OVER REFORMS
    Inspectors from the EU and IMF have postponed a planned
visit to Greece, officials told Reuters on Friday, a move that
marks a new low in relations between the parties and could delay
aid payments to Athens. 

    MOODY'S RAISES GREEK RATING TO 'CAA3'
    Rating agency Moody's raised Greece's sovereign rating to
'Caa3' from 'C' on Friday, saying it expected the debt-laden
nation to meet its 2014 budget targets and that its recession
will end next year. 
    
    PIRAEUS BANK POSTS SMALLER LOSS, EUROBANK LOSSES WIDEN
    Greece's second-biggest lender Piraeus Bank BOPr.AT posted a
smaller loss in the first nine months of the year excluding a
one-off gain, helped by lower funding costs and cost-cutting.
    

    ATHENS BOURSE DECISIONS ON PRICE FLUCTUATION LIMITS
    
    
    HSBC STARTS COVERING JUMBO, FOLLI FOLLIE 
WITH "OVERWEIGHT", OPAP WITH "NEUTRAL" 
    
    SOCGEN CUTS HELLENIC PETROLEUM TO "SELL" FROM
"HOLD" 
        
    EUROPEAN SHARES SET FOR MIXED OPEN
    European stocks were set to open mixed on Monday as
investors moved to the sidelines ahead of a batch of
manufacturing data from the euro zone due later in the session,
as well as this week's U.S. macroeconomic data which could shed
light on the outlook for the Federal Reserve's stimulus
measures. 
 
($1 = 0.7394 euros)

 (Reporting by Athens Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
