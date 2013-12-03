FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GREECE - Factors to Watch on December 3
December 3, 2013 / 7:36 AM / 4 years ago

GREECE - Factors to Watch on December 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Tuesday:
    
    GREEK DEPUTY PM SAYS LENDERS "FOOTDRAGGING" ON BAILOUT
REVIEW
    Greece's deputy prime minister accused its lenders of Monday
of obstructing bailout talks after inspectors from the EU and
IMF postponed a visit over a lack of progress on reforms.
    

    HSBC STARTS COVERING PUBLIC POWER CORP WITH "OVERWEIGHT"
RATING 
    
    S&P RAISES OTE CREDIT RATING TO "BB-"
    
    EUROPEAN SHARES SEEN LOWER, FOCUS ON DATA
    European shares were expected to open lower on Tuesday,
mirroring losses on Wall Street and in Asia, with strong U.S.
data reviving concerns the Federal Reserve could start trimming
its stimulus sooner than expected. 
($1 = 0.7394 euros)

 (Reporting by Athens Newsroom)

