GREECE - Factors to Watch on December 3

ATHENS, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Tuesday: GREEK DEPUTY PM SAYS LENDERS "FOOTDRAGGING" ON BAILOUT REVIEW Greece's deputy prime minister accused its lenders of Monday of obstructing bailout talks after inspectors from the EU and IMF postponed a visit over a lack of progress on reforms. HSBC STARTS COVERING PUBLIC POWER CORP WITH "OVERWEIGHT" RATING S&P RAISES OTE CREDIT RATING TO "BB-" EUROPEAN SHARES SEEN LOWER, FOCUS ON DATA European shares were expected to open lower on Tuesday, mirroring losses on Wall Street and in Asia, with strong U.S. data reviving concerns the Federal Reserve could start trimming its stimulus sooner than expected. ============================================================= DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question. For other related news, double click on: ---------------------------------------------------------- EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece's Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info --------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 0.7394 euros) (Reporting by Athens Newsroom)