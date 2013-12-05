FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GREECE - Factors to Watch on December 5
December 5, 2013 / 8:01 AM / 4 years ago

GREECE - Factors to Watch on December 5

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

ATHENS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on
Thursday:
    
    EURO ZONE LIKELY TO BACKSTOP BANKS WITH PROMISES RATHER THAN
CASH
    Euro zone governments have set aside almost no money to make
good on their promise to recapitalise ailing banks after a
health check next year. 
    
    SUBMISSION OF IMPROVED BINDING OFFERS FOR ASTIR PALACE
 
    
    INTERVIEW-GREECE, BLACKBERRY - "CAUTIOUS" BETS FOR CANADA'S
FAIRFAX
    Bets on debt-ravaged Greece or ailing phone maker BlackBerry
would make many investors flee, but for Prem Watsa both are part
of a "cautious" strategy he employs to manage Fairfax
Financial's $23.3 billion portfolio. 
    
    EU SAYS GAZPROM OFFERS TO SETTLE ANTITRUST DISPUTE 
    Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom will take
action in the coming days to address EU concerns that it ramped
up gas prices in central and eastern Europe, the European
Union's antitrust chief said on Wednesday. 
    
    EU, TURKEY TAKE STEP TOWARDS VISA-FREE TRAVEL 
    The European Union took steps on Wednesday towards lifting
visa requirements for Turkish citizens, in a move underscoring a
new thaw in relations between Ankara and the 28-member bloc.
 

    EUROPEAN SHARES SEEN DOWN, FOCUS ON CENTRAL BANKS
    European shares were set to drop for a fourth straight day
to trade near a seven-week low on Thursday, with investors
taking some money off the table before central bank rate
decisions and Friday's crucial U.S. jobs data. 
($1 = 0.7394 euros)

 (Reporting by Athens Newsroom)

