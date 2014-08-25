GREECE - Factors to Watch on August 25

ATHENS, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Monday:

VODAFONE AGREES TO BUY HELLAS ONLINE STAKE FOR 73 MLN EUROS

Britain’s Vodafone VOD.L has agreed to acquire a further 73 percent stake in Greece’s broadband and fixed-line telephony provider Hellas Online for 73 million euros ($97 million), to help it better compete in the highly competitive market.

DRAGHI SAYS ECB READY TO ADJUST POLICY IF INFLATION DROPS FURTHER

The European Central Bank is prepared to respond with all its “available” tools should inflation in the euro zone drop further, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Friday in remarks that opened the door to possible policy action in September.

GLOBAL MARKETS-DOLLAR IN DEMAND AS STIMULUS TALK DOGS EURO, YEN

The dollar marched higher against the euro and yen on Monday as investors wagered that interest rates were set on a diverging course in the United States, Europe and Japan, giving a lift to Tokyo stocks in the process.

Pledges of policy stimulus from the heads of the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan pressured both the euro and the yen, leaving the U.S. dollar as the winner by default.

===============================

DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question.

For other related news, double click on: ------------------------------------------------------------ EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece’s Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info ----------------------------------------------------------- (Athens Newsroom)