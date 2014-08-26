GREECE - Factors to Watch on August 26

ATHENS, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Tuesday:

GREECE TO REOPEN THREE-, FIVE-YEAR BONDS IN COMING WEEKS- GOVT SOURCE

Greece plans to reopen its recent three- and five-year bond issues in the next two weeks, to top them up by as much as 1.5 billion euros ($1.97 billion), accepting T-bills as payment instead of cash, a senior government source told Reuters.

GREEK GAMBLING MONOPOLY OPAP SAYS RETROACTIVE TAX TO HIT Q2 RESULTS

Greece’s OPAP OPAr.AT, one of Europe’s biggest betting firm, said on Monday that its second quarter results would be hurt by a 21.6 million euro ($28.5 million) retroactive tax.

GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIAN SHARES FIRM, EURO WILTS AS ECB SEEN ON CUSP OF QE

Asian shares held firm while the euro hit one-year lows on Tuesday as investors increasingly expect the European Central Bank to expand liquidity as soon as next week to boost the sagging euro zone economy.

European shares are expected to step back after sharp gains on Monday, with Germany’s DAX .GDAX and France’s CAC 40 .FCHI both seen falling 0.3 percent while Britain’s FTSE .FTSE is seen up 0.5 percent in catch-up trade after a market holiday.

===============================

DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question.

For other related news, double click on: ------------------------------------------------------------ EUR Money Guide Greek Debt News Greek Equities Guide Greece’s Debt Greek Economic Indicators Government Debt Greek Stock News Greek Money News Greek Exchange Info ----------------------------------------------------------- (Athens Newsroom)