GREECE-Factors to Watch on April 9

ATHENS, April 9 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Thursday:

RUSSIA COULD GIVE GREECE ADVANCE FUNDS FOR FUTURE GAS PROJECT- SOURCES

Russia is considering soon giving Greece funds based on future profits it could earn from shipping Russian gas to Europe as part of a pipeline extension, two Greek government sources said on Wednesday.

GREEK PM GETS SUPPORT, NOT MONEY FROM PUTIN

Russian President Vladimir Putin offered Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras moral support and long-term cooperation but no financial aid on Wednesday, leaving Athens to fend for itself in resolving urgent debt problems with Western creditors.

GREECE RAISES 1.1 BLN EUROS, SELLS ALL 6-MONTH T-BILLS ON OFFER

Greece raised 1.138 billion euros ($1.24 billion) at an auction of six-month Treasury bills on Wednesday, moving the full amount on offer in the first of two sales this month as it tries to roll over debt and navigate its way through a cash crunch.

GERMANY SEES NO SIGN THAT GREECE CHANGED VIEW ON RUSSIA SANCTIONS

Germany has no reason to think that Athens has softened its stance towards sanctions imposed by the EU on Russia over the Ukraine crisis, a foreign ministry spokeswoman said on Wednesday when Greece’s prime minister was due to visit Vladimir Putin.

BULGARIA COMPLAINS TO EU OVER GREECE‘S NEW WITHOLDING TAX

Bulgaria will file a complaint to the European Commission about Greece’s decision to impose a 26 percent tax on cross-border transactions between the neighbours, the government said on Wednesday.

ROMANIA LAUNCHES CRIMINAL PROBE INTO STATE LOTTERY

Romania is investigating the country’s national lottery and a Greek-controlled firm over illegal slot-machine gambling that prosecutors say has cost the state budget more than 100 million euros ($108 million).

GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIA EXTENDS GAINS, DOLLAR SUPPORTED AFTER FED MINUTES

Asian stocks rose on Thursday, extending the previous session’s gains, while the dollar drew support from minutes of the Federal Reserve’s last meeting showing the U.S. central bank was still on course to hike interest rates this year.

