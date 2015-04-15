GREECE-Factors to Watch on April 15

ATHENS, April 14 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Wednesday:

GREECE RULES OUT EARLY ELECTION

Greece’s state minister on Wednesday ruled out that the leftist government was considering an early election.

ECB RAISES EMERGENCY FUNDING CAP FOR GREEK BANKS

The European Central Bank raised the cap on emergency liquidity assistance that Greek banks can draw from the country’s central bank by 800 million euros, taking the ELA ceiling to 74 billion euros, a banking source told Reuters on Tuesday

GREECE‘S VAROUFAKIS TO MEET OBAMA, DRAGHI AMID DEBT TALKS

Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis will meet U.S. President Barack Obama and European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during a trip to Washington this week for meetings of the IMF and the World Bank, his ministry said on Tuesday.

JUMBO SAYS 9-MONTH SALES TO MARCH ROSE 8.6 PCT Y/Y

EUROPEAN SHARES EDGE HIGHER, NOKIA GAINS AFTER DEAL

European shares advanced on Wednesday, with Finnish telecom network equipment maker Nokia NOK1V.HE leading the market higher after agreeing to buy Alcatel-Lucent ALUA.PA.

