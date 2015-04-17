GREECE-Factors to Watch on April 17

ATHENS, April 17 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events, which may affect Greek financial markets on Friday:

EXCLUSIVE-GREEK PM TSIPRAS CONFIDENT OF EU DEAL DESPITE FRICTION OVER REFORMS

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras told Reuters on Thursday he was “firmly optimistic” his government would reach an agreement with its creditors by the end of April despite friction over issues such as pension and labour reform.

GREECE MIXES DEFIANCE, COMPROMISE AS LENDING DEAL SLIP AWAY

Greece on Thursday sounded a mix of defiance and willingness to compromise with its international creditors on reforms required to unlock more loans, as it faces running out of money ahead of debt repayments next month.

GREEK FINANCE MINISTER SAYS CANNOT SIGN EXISTING LOAN DEAL

Greece cannot simply sign up for an existing agreement on its debt that will not solve its economic problems, Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund meetings on Thursday.

GREECE NEEDS PENSION, PRODUCT AND SERVICE MARKET REFORMS-IMF‘S LAGARDE

Greece must reform its pension system because the current one is not sustainable and also liberalize its product and service markets to introduce more competition, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Thursday.

WHITE HOUSE URGES ORDERLY RESOLUTION OF GREEK ECONOMIC SITUATION

The White House said on Thursday it is in the best interests of the global and U.S. economies for Greece to resolve its economic issues in an orderly fashion.

GREECE DENIES REPORT IT APPROACHED IMF TO DELAY LOAN REPAYMENT

Greece’s finance ministry denied on Thursday a report by the Financial Times that Athens approached the International Monetary Fund to request that a delay in loan repayments.

GREEK BANKS’ EXPOSURE TO GREEK SECURITIES IS NOT VERY HIGH- ECB

The exposure of Greek banks to Greek government securities is now much smaller than the banking sectors of other countries that had to get an international bailout to their sovereign, European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio said.

GREEK GOLD MINERS PROTEST AGAINST GOVERNMENT DECISION TO REVOKE LICENCE

Thousands of workers at a Canadian-run gold mine in northern Greece protested in Athens on Thursday against a decision by the new leftist government to revoke the company’s licence to develop the mine.

IMF‘S LAGARDE SAYS GREECE SHOULD NOT DELAY PAYMENTS

The head of the International Monetary Fund on Thursday signaled she would not grant a payment delay to Greece, as it had never been done for an advanced economy and the Fund should protect its safe reputation.

GREECE SAYS CHINA TOOK PART IN LATEST T-BILL AUCTION

Chinese investors bought 100 million euros worth of short-term Greek Treasury bills in an auction on Wednesday, Greece’s deputy finance minister said, in a boost for the cash-strapped country.

GREEK JAN-MARCH PRIMARY BUDGET SURPLUS AT 1.74 BLN EUROS

Greece’s central government posted a primary budget surplus of 1.74 billion euros in the first quarter mainly driven by lower public spending, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday, beating the government’s target of 119 million euros.

GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIAN SHARES AT FRESH 7-YR HIGH, LOOK PAST WEAK US DATA

An index of Asian shares edged away from fresh seven-year highs on Friday but was still on track to score weekly gains, while the dollar languished after lacklustre U.S. economic data made a near-term interest rate hike appear less likely.

